Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

JDEPF has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS JDEPF remained flat at $$40.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.25. Jde Peets has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $45.15.

About Jde Peets

