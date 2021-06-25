Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Performance Food Group’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFGC)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Performance Food Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the food distribution company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $49.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $24.18 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.77 and a beta of 1.70.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,370 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,524 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Performance Food Group by 12.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,092 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

