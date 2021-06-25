Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Carvana Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.89 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Get Carvana alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CVNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.15.

Shares of CVNA opened at $304.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.54 and a beta of 2.40. Carvana has a one year low of $110.06 and a one year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.18) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.72, for a total transaction of $41,961.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,375,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,319,248 shares of company stock valued at $357,784,032 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.