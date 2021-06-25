Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Diageo plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Diageo in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.56 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.52.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $194.37 on Wednesday. Diageo has a 12-month low of $127.12 and a 12-month high of $197.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

