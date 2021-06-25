JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Price Up 9.7%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)’s stock price rose 9.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.55. Approximately 27,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,065,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.86.

JKS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 0.94.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.25). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in JinkoSolar by 116.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in JinkoSolar by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in JinkoSolar by 205.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 43.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

