Jiuzi Holdings, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) Quiet Period Will End on June 28th

Jiuzi’s (NASDAQ:JZXN) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Jiuzi had issued 5,200,000 shares in its IPO on May 18th. The total size of the offering was $26,000,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Jiuzi’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

JZXN stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Jiuzi has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.01.

Get Jiuzi alerts:

Jiuzi Company Profile

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Jiuzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jiuzi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.