John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) will announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.96. John Bean Technologies reported earnings per share of $1.09 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $139.90. John Bean Technologies has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $151.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.15%.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $39,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,696,171.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,433 shares of company stock worth $913,511 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in John Bean Technologies by 731.5% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 479,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,892,000 after acquiring an additional 421,539 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $38,671,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,649,000 after buying an additional 266,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after buying an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 440.7% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 211,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,155,000 after acquiring an additional 172,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

