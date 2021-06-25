John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

John Wiley & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Shares of JW.B stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. John Wiley & Sons has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $49.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.24.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

