Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $9.48 Million

Brokerages expect that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will report $9.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $26.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390,000.00. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $39.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.62 million to $61.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.34 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Jounce Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Jounce Therapeutics from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.24. 750,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,869. The company has a market cap of $370.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.12. Jounce Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.43 and a one year high of $14.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Trehu sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $136,215.00. Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Ii L.P. Third sold 552,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $4,420,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 566,220 shares of company stock worth $4,558,375. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNCE. Hershey Trust Co. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors.

