JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-663 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.89 million.

YY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. JOYY presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $132.71.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YY traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $70.79. The company had a trading volume of 17,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. JOYY has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.12%.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

See Also: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.