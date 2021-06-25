JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 121.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 201,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $21,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $31,797,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at $326,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Graydon C. Hansen sold 16,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $1,848,579.92. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 13,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total transaction of $2,019,681.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,775 shares of company stock worth $41,310,159 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on STAA shares. TheStreet upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

NASDAQ:STAA opened at $154.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 704.40 and a beta of 0.99. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $45.47 and a 1-year high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

