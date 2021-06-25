JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 376,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $21,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in Unilever by 17.6% during the first quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 507,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,330,000 after purchasing an additional 76,048 shares during the period. Gabalex Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Unilever by 6.3% in the first quarter. Gabalex Capital Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 11,893 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Unilever by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 175,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

UL opened at $59.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $51.98 and a 12 month high of $63.89. The firm has a market cap of $155.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.08%.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

