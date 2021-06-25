JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,951 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.21% of Wabash National worth $21,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,226,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,356,000 after purchasing an additional 617,491 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 35.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 148.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 293,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 175,394 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wabash National alerts:

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,594.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WNC opened at $15.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.90. Wabash National Co. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $823.76 million, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.88.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WNC. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.