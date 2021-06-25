JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) to Underweight

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SUGBY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Suruga Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69.
About Suruga Bank
Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works
Receive News & Ratings for Suruga Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suruga Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.