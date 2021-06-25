JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) to Underweight

Suruga Bank (OTCMKTS:SUGBY) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SUGBY stock opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. Suruga Bank has a fifty-two week low of $36.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of -0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69.

About Suruga Bank

Suruga Bank Ltd. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Japan. The company offers deposit products, such as time, ordinary, savings, foreign currency, and other deposits, as well as current and general accounts; card, housing, second house, resort, startup, project assistance, and business up term loans, as well as loans by purpose; credit and debit cards; and overdrafts and other financing products.

