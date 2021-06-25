JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $20,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Glaukos in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Glaukos from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

GKOS opened at $86.25 on Friday. Glaukos Co. has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $99.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 34.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $67.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total transaction of $411,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

