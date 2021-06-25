JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) to Neutral

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00.

Get Public Joint Stock Company Polyus alerts:

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, refining, and sale of gold. The company has primary operations in Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk, and Magadan regions, as well as the Sakha Republic in Russia. It also engages in the research and exploration works. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Moscow, Russia.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.