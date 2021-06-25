JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) to Neutral

Public Joint Stock Company Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Public Joint Stock Company Polyus stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.40. Public Joint Stock Company Polyus has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $128.00.
Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Polyus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.