JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 134,855 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.78% of Minerals Technologies worth $19,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $79.63 on Friday. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $88.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

