JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 251,438 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 54.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251,438 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.49% of Resideo Technologies worth $20,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $907,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 642.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 211,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after acquiring an additional 183,178 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 635.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,735,000 after acquiring an additional 208,591 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 17,693.8% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,799,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REZI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. William Blair started coverage on Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Resideo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $30.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $32.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 2.58.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

