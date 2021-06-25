JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 9,986 Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 747,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $21,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 125.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.20.

In other news, insider J Duncan Smith sold 12,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $380,516.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $3,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 579,878 shares of company stock valued at $18,032,159. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGI stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.74. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.18) by $2.02. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 42.82% and a negative return on equity of 163.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

