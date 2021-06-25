JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 58,583 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 58,583 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Avista worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 447.8% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Avista by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Avista during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $451,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 136,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,165,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R John Taylor sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $26,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,375 shares of company stock worth $919,357. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.71. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.14. Avista had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $399.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avista in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

