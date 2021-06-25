JUIICE (JUI) Trading 1.7% Lower This Week

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. JUIICE has a market capitalization of $122,657.36 and $42.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUIICE has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One JUIICE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00256939 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000221 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001609 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.00612366 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004254 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000065 BTC.

JUIICE Coin Profile

JUIICE (JUI) is a coin. It launched on September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 coins. The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet, together with other modern technologies, gave birth to a new form of art. Everyone can express themselves in any way imaginable and their work can be easily seen all around the globe. From video performances of various talents and breathtaking photos of nature to trendy jokes, funny clips, and cat memes. On the other side, tens of millions of viewers are amused, amazed and even enlightened by this snack content. It is like the free fast food of entertainment, which we all consume on a daily basis. “

JUIICE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUIICE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUIICE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUIICE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

