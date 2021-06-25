Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 297,498 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,309 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,032 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,301 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brian Martin sold 46,421 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,206,946.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $522,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,694.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,563 shares of company stock worth $4,745,626. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

JNPR opened at $27.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.74. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is presently 75.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. TheStreet cut Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

