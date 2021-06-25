Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) Insider Nicholas Moakes Purchases 4,646 Shares

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC (LON:JEFI) insider Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £5,017.68 ($6,555.63).

Nicholas Moakes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 13th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 962 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £1,010.10 ($1,319.70).

On Friday, April 9th, Nicholas Moakes acquired 4,809 shares of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £5,001.36 ($6,534.31).

LON JEFI traded up GBX 1.02 ($0.01) on Friday, hitting GBX 107.52 ($1.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,258. Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 76 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.44). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 104.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd.

About Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust

Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Peel Hunt LLP. The fund is managed by Jupiter Asset Management Limited. It invests in public equity emerging and frontier markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

