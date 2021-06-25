K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC) shares dropped 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.49. Approximately 107,639 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 260,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.52.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.65 price target on K9 Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Get K9 Gold alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.49.

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah, the United States.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for K9 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K9 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.