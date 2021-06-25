Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell Sells 450 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kadant stock opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.26. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,806 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Kadant by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 120.2% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 422,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,196,000 after acquiring an additional 230,719 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kadant by 0.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 401,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth about $47,313,000. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on KAI shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

