Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $40.48 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleyra from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

KLR stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Kaleyra has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $20.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). Equities analysts predict that Kaleyra will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, CFO Giacomo Dall’aglio sold 4,463 shares of Kaleyra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $51,279.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,838 shares of company stock valued at $384,298 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.98% of the company’s stock.

Kaleyra Company Profile

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.