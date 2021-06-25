KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 140 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 899 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. South State CORP. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Intuit by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 169,577 shares of company stock valued at $73,206,441. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU stock opened at $482.62 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $280.99 and a 1-year high of $486.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $434.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a PE ratio of 62.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.00.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Intuit from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

