KCM Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 808 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KSU. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 8,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 547 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock opened at $285.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.25. The company has a market cap of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $140.86 and a 52 week high of $315.39.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $706.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

KSU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

