KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 661.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 71,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 62,351 shares in the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.2% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.37 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

