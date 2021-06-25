KCM Investment Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $116,408,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $107,514,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,983,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,066,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares in the last quarter.

USMV opened at $73.08 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.45.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.