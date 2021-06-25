Kemacoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (KEMA)

Kemacoin (CURRENCY:KEMA) traded 25.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Kemacoin has a total market capitalization of $11,719.89 and approximately $1.00 worth of Kemacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kemacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kemacoin has traded down 31% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00025289 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004971 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000264 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000523 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002370 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Kemacoin Profile

Kemacoin (CRYPTO:KEMA) is a coin. Kemacoin’s total supply is 25,017,096 coins and its circulating supply is 24,360,241 coins. The official website for Kemacoin is www.kema.io . Kemacoin’s official Twitter account is @kemacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kemacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kemacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kemacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kemacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

