Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. AlphaValue cut shares of Kering to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Kering stock opened at $89.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.88 and a beta of 0.84. Kering has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $92.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

