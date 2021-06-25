Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,656 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $25,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

KMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.93.

KMB stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,848. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.