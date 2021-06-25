Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman Sells 1,500 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Richard George Monkman sold 1,500 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.90, for a total value of C$226,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at C$12,421,484.40.

Richard George Monkman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kinaxis alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Richard George Monkman sold 4,400 shares of Kinaxis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$151.22, for a total value of C$665,382.08.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$156.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$146.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.26 billion and a PE ratio of 532.31. Kinaxis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$124.05 and a 12-month high of C$224.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$73.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$71.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.4299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$200.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Kinaxis from C$179.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of Kinaxis in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$197.78.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.