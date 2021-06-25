Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Konecranes (OTCMKTS:KNCRY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:KNCRY remained flat at $$8.95 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.30. Konecranes has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

About Konecranes

Konecranes Plc manufactures, sells, and services cranes, lifting equipment, and machine tools worldwide. It operates through three segments: Service, Industrial Equipment, and Port Solutions. The Service segment offers specialized maintenance services and spare parts for various types and makes of industrial cranes and hoists.

