Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75. 1,212 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 168,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

Several research firms recently commented on KEP. Nomura lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Korea Electric Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEP. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Korea Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile (NYSE:KEP)

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.