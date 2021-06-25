Korea Investment CORP Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth about $206,021,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,280 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,810,000 after acquiring an additional 576,728 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 626,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,606,000 after acquiring an additional 387,424 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,647,000 after acquiring an additional 311,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of Essential Utilities stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.19. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.28 and a 1 year high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.251 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

