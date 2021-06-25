Korea Investment CORP Has $930,000 Stock Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 12,550.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,196,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $352,021,000 after buying an additional 1,222,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,805,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 897.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,226,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,472 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1,273.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 422,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,539,000 after purchasing an additional 391,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,784,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,302,000 after purchasing an additional 261,508 shares during the last quarter. 36.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,545,133.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

CG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.29 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.14. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.