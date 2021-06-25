Korea Investment CORP Sells 14,300 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $333,985,000 after buying an additional 4,382,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,255,948 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,587,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,954 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 305.1% in the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,337 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Sunrun by 280.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,143,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist dropped their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.45.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $52.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.59. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.43 and a 12-month high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.66 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $72,589.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,822,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 259,069 shares of company stock worth $12,580,116. Insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

