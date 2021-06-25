Korea Investment CORP Sells 5,700 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its holdings in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 27.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in JOYY were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JOYY by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of JOYY by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after purchasing an additional 364,362 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth about $4,132,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

YY opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. JOYY Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that JOYY Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. JOYY’s payout ratio is -93.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.71.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

