L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 1,424.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 429,897 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,593,000 after buying an additional 401,699 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of L Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in L Brands by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in L Brands by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $576,000. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on L Brands from $64.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

L Brands stock opened at $72.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.18 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. L Brands’s revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total transaction of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

