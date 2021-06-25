L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in L Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 92.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on LB shares. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on L Brands from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $72.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.76. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $72.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) EPS. L Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,715,068.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.