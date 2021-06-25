Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $653.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lam Research is riding on secular growth across data transport, analysis and storage. Further, increasing NAND requirement in accelerating 5G migration, video, and new game consoles is driving the top-line growth of the company. Furthermore, persistent Foundry strength remains a major positive. Also, advanced packaging technology inflections are other positives. Strong demand in key electronic categories, including PCs, storage and networking is a tailwind. Lam Research has been benefiting from the transition to new data-enabled economy, wherein DRAM and NAND are continuously gaining from density growth. However, uncertainty due to the coronavirus outbreak remains a concern. Additionally, cyclicality and headwinds related to foreign currency fluctuations remain overhangs. Notably, the stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $635.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $292.28 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $626.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in Lam Research by 17.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scott & Selber Inc. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.5% in the first quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 1.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

