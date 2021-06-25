Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC lowered its holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,323 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.10% of Lamar Advertising worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LAMR opened at $103.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.62. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $107.95.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

