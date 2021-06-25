Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $642.30 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) will report sales of $642.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $637.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $647.00 million. Lazard reported sales of $542.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $679.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAZ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Lazard by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lazard in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.59. Lazard has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $48.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.