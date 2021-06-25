Lcnb Corp Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Lcnb Corp lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,474 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total value of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $236.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $229.62. The company has a market cap of $460.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $238.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. Visa’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Visa from $258.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.72.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.