Lcnb Corp Sells 450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lcnb Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Danaher were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

NYSE DHR opened at $267.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $270.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.44. The company has a market capitalization of $190.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total transaction of $1,128,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,706,761. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818 over the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

