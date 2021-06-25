Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legend Biotech Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The company’s lead product consist LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, which are in clinical stage. Legend Biotech Corporation is based in Cayman Islands. “

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.60.

LEGN stock opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of -28.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.70.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 437.14% and a negative return on equity of 85.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,120,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 890,832 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,105,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,104,000 after buying an additional 253,978 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,570,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 1,054,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,594,000 after buying an additional 279,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,523,000. 19.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Legend Biotech (LEGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.