LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.68

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $63.68 and last traded at $63.68, with a volume of 1875 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $49.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.67.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.00.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $35.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 42,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,180,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,592,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,213,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $50,816.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,944.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,416 shares of company stock worth $8,008,372. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,116 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.