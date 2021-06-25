Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $60,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Lexington Realty Trust alerts:

LXP opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $13.03.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 60.26%. The business had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Lexington Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexington Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.